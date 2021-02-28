Marvel (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in relief Sunday in the Pirates' Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marvel's inclusion on the pitching schedule indicates that he reported to spring training at full health after he suffered a strained right forearm while working out at the Pirates' alternate site last summer. He'll be competing for a spot in the Bucs' Opening Day bullpen, but Marvel is most likely headed to Triple-A Indianapolis to open the 2021 campaign.