Play

Marvel was reassigned to the Pirates' minor-league camp Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

After making his major-league debut in 2019, Marvel was able to open spring training in major-league camp, but he'll head to minors camp after posting a 19.64 ERA and 3.00 WHIP over 3.2 innings this spring. While the right-hander has shown to be effective in the minors over his past seasons, he'll need to generate more consistency against upper-level competition before being considered for a full-time role with the Pirates' pitching staff.

More News
Our Latest Stories