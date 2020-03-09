Pirates' James Marvel: Reassigned to minors camp
Marvel was reassigned to the Pirates' minor-league camp Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
After making his major-league debut in 2019, Marvel was able to open spring training in major-league camp, but he'll head to minors camp after posting a 19.64 ERA and 3.00 WHIP over 3.2 innings this spring. While the right-hander has shown to be effective in the minors over his past seasons, he'll need to generate more consistency against upper-level competition before being considered for a full-time role with the Pirates' pitching staff.
