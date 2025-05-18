Jones (elbow) may have to undergo Tommy John surgery, John Perrotto of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Jones has missed the entirety of the 2025 season to this point while nursing a UCL sprain in his right elbow, but it now appears as if he'll require surgery. With the Pirates well out of contention, the move comes as no surprise since there's no reason to take any chances with his health. It's a disappointing turn of events for fantasy managers though, as the right-hander was coming off of a 2024 rookie campaign in which he compiled a 4.14 ERA and 9.8 K/9 over 121.2 innings in 22 starts with Pittsburgh. Jones will now likely be sidelined for not only the remainder of 2025, but likely most, if not all of the 2026 campaign.