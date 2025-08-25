Triolo went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and a stolen base during Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Triolo has homered in back-to-back games, a streak that immediately followed a homer drought that lasted over two months and spanned 85 at-bats. Sunday's long ball was Triolo's fifth of the season, and his stolen base put his season total at nine. Triolo has a hit in each of his last five games, going 8-for-17 (.471) with four extra-base hits during that stretch.