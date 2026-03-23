Pirates manager Don Kelly said Sunday that he plans to use Triolo as the team's everyday shortstop to begin the season, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "Just feel like he's been so good at short in his limited time last year," Kelly said of Triolo. "He's good anywhere you put him. But just felt like being a shortstop, having him there when he's on the field is really important."

A Gold Glove Award winner as a utility man in 2024, Triolo continued to provide strong defense at multiple infield spots in 2025, logging 44 starts at shortstop, 30 at third base, 12 at first base and 10 at second base. He'll carry eligibility at the former two positions in most fantasy leagues heading into 2026, but the Pirates seemingly want to deploy Triolo on more of a full-time basis at shortstop rather than shifting him all over the infield as needs arise. Triolo has already proved that he belongs in the big leagues defensively, but the jury is still out as to whether he's worthy of a regular spot in the everyday lineup. The 28-year-old owns a mediocre 87 wRC+ over parts of three seasons in the big leagues, but he took a major step forward in the second half of 2025, slashing .276/.353/.422 (117 wRC+) with four home runs and eight stolen bases across 216 plate appearances.