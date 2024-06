Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Delay drew his first start since being recalled Saturday and delivered a key three-RBI double in the sixth inning to put the Pirates up 6-0. He's likely to remain the backup catcher behind Yasmani Grandal while Henry Davis (concussion) is sidelined, but Delay could push for more regular at-bats with Grandal performing poorly.