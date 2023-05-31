Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Choi (Achilles) is participating in "about all" baseball activities in his rehab, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Choi was able to start fielding grounders last week as he recovers from his left Achilles strain, and he's since been able to ramp up his activities even more, with Tomczyk also mentioning that the 32-year-old has started a running progression, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The veteran first baseman was transferred to the 60-day injured list in April, so the earliest he'll be able to return to the Pittsburgh lineup is around mid-June.