Choi went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Friday against the Giants.

Choi belted his fourth home run of the season and second in as many games when he took Ross Stripling deep in the fifth inning. He's had a regular starting role since returning from the injured list July 7, and he's taken advantage by going 4-for-15 with a double in addition to his two long balls. However, he's at significant risk of losing playing time as early as Sunday, when Andrew McCutchen (elbow) is expected to return and will almost certainly resume his duties as the team's primary designated hitter.