Oviedo didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The Cubs got to Oviedo early Wednesday, scoring four runs on four hits, including a pair of homers, in the first inning. However, the right-hander managed to settle in and blank Chicago over his final four frames, allowing just one additional hit. The four runs mark the most given up by Oviedo through seven starts this season. His ERA sits at 3.52 with a 1.24 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 30.2 innings.