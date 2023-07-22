Oviedo (3-11) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings to take the loss Friday versus the Angels.

Oviedo got through the first three innings with little trouble, but the Angels got to him the second time through the order. The right-hander has had trouble with the long ball lately, giving up eight homers across his last six starts and taking the loss in five of those outings. He's at a 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 101:46 K:BB through 111.1 innings over 20 starts this season. Oviedo's projected for a road start in San Diego next week.