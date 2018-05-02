Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hasn't resumed swinging

Harrison (hand) has yet to be cleared to swing a bat, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The infielder has already been out a little over two weeks, though it appears that he still has a few hurdles to overcome in his rehab program. Harrison is participating in some baseball activities, however. He was seen fielding grounders and tracking pitches in the bullpen, so his return appears to largely be hinging on when he'll be able to swing.