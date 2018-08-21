Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out but available off bench

Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves but is expected to be available off the bench, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrison injured his hamstring late in Sunday's game against the Cubs and sat out Monday's contest. The Pirates have an off day Thursday, so it's possible he sits Wednesday as well in order to get an extra day of rest. Kevin Newman draws his second straight start at the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories