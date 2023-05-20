Palacios went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Palacios was promoted to the majors on May 9 and has since emerged as an option in right field, playing over Connor Joe. He had gotten off to a slow start -- he went hitless across nine at-bats while striking out three times -- but delivered a two-RBI single that broke the game open Friday against Zac Gallen. Palacios has started four of the last five games and is hitting eighth while starting in right field once again Saturday.