VanMeter went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Nationals.

VanMeter returned from a three-week absence caused by a finger injury. He immediately stepped into the starting lineup, batting seventh while playing first base. It would be a surprise to see VanMeter continue to get playing time over Michael Chavis -- who was out of the lineup Monday -- but he could cost both Hoy Park and Diego Castillo time at second base while Tucupita Marcano (illness) remains sidelined. Across 111 plate appearances this season, VanMeter has hit .218/.279/.366.