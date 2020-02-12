Pirates' Keone Kela: Confirmed as closer
Kela was confirmed as the Pirates' closer by manager Derek Shelton on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
There's quite a shortage of established relievers in the Pirates' bullpen, so the 26-year-old Kela with his 28 career saves looks like a proven veteran by comparison. Character concerns and injuries are much bigger questions than talent for the righty. A shoulder injury limited him to 29.2 innings last season, but he posted a 2.12 ERA and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate when available. There aren't any obvious threats to Kela's job, making him as safe an investment as an injury-prone pitcher can be, though the Pirates' poor projected record and presumed lack of save chances give him a fairly low ceiling.
