Padlo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Padlo was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Robert Stephenson was claimed off waivers from the Rockies on Saturday. Padlo has slashed .270/.345/.484 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 41 runs and 10 stolen bases over 67 games at the Triple-A level this year.