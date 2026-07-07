Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Dealing with torn finger tendon

Griffin has been diagnosed with a torn tendon in his left ring finger and could be sidelined for at least a month, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Griffin injured the finger while making a diving catch during Sunday's game against the Nationals. He remained in the contest to take two more plate appearances, striking out in one and delivering a two-RBI single in the other. Passan notes that Griffin could opt to play through the injury, but the most likely option is to rehab it, which would shelve the shortstop for at least a month. The Pirates should have more information on Griffin's status prior to Tuesday's contest against Atlanta.