The Pirates have extended Griffin an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Arguably the top prospect in all of baseball, Griffin tore through three levels of the minors in 2025, slashing .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases in his first pro season. The expectation is that he will be given a real shot to win the Pirates' Opening Day shortstop job, and if that happens, Griffin -- who turns 20 in April -- would be the first teenage position player to debut in the big leagues since Juan Soto in 2018.