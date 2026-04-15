Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Getting breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals.
Nick Gonzales will get a start at shortstop while Griffin receives a day off. The 19-year-old is hitting only .189/.279/.243 in his first 43 plate appearances for the Pirates, though he has reached base four times over his last two games.
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