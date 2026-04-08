Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Getting day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Griffin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Padres.
The Pirates announced the signing of Griffin to a nine-year, $140 million contract earlier in the day, but they'll give him a day off in Wednesday's rubber match with the Padres. Nick Gonzales will cover shortstop and bat sixth for Pittsburgh.
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