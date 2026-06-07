Pirates' Konnor Griffin: Looking at extended absence

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington relayed Sunday that Griffin is looking at a "more relaxed timeline" in his recovery from a flexor strain in his right elbow, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Cherington didn't offer an exact timeline for Griffin, but the former noted that the 20-year-old shortstop is looking at a longer stint on the 10-day injured list after more exams by team doctors. Griffin has yet to start throwing but has been taking ground balls, and the Pirates should have a better sense of Griffin's recovery timeline once he's cleared to play catch.