Griffin is slashing .312/.414/.505 with four home runs and 14 steals in 24 games for High-A Greensboro.

Griffin has 13 homers and 40 steals in 74 games across Single-A and High-A in his first pro season after getting selected ninth overall in last year's draft. A 6-foot-4 shortstop who has also played eight games in center field, Griffin is an elite athlete who seems to be getting better as a hitter as the season goes on. He had a 22.9 percent strikeout rate and 6.5 percent walk rate in 50 games at Single-A and has a 19.8 percent strikeout rate and 11.7 percent walk rate so far at High-A. Once Roman Anthony graduates, Griffin will have a strong case for being the No. 1 overall prospect for dynasty leagues.