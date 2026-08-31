Griffin (finger) went 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in a minor-league rehab contest with Double-A Altoona on Sunday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Griffin was making the first appearance of his minor-league rehab assignment after missing over a month and a half with a torn tendon in his left ring finger. The 20-year-old will be in Pittsburgh on Monday for further evaluation, and the team is expected to determine the next steps in his recovery thereafter. Griffin is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, and he might be on track to return that day.