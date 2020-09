Crick was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a lat strain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Crick will have a chance to return just before the regular season concludes, though the club has yet to release a timetable for his return. Mitch Keller was called up to take Crick's place and will start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.