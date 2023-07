White was promoted to Single-A Bradenton on Tuesday.

White was sidelined for the first two months of the season with a thumb injury, but has back in action across the last month. He stuck around in rookie ball for a total of 76 plate appearances and managed a .317/.434/.444 line before his promotion. The 20-year-old will face a more significant challenge with Bradenton and is likely to stick at the level for the rest of the campaign.