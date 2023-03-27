White is expected to sidelined for 7-to-9 weeks after recently undergoing surgery on his left thumb, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

White apparently suffered the thumb injury while sliding into second base during a recent minor-league game on the back fields at the Pirates' spring training camp. Following his surgery, White doesn't look like he'll be ready to make his 2023 debut in the minors until at least early June. The thumb injury is yet another setback on the health front during White's brief professional career, as the 64th overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft also missed considerable time in 2022 with UCL and hamstring injuries.