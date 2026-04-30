Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ozuna is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals.
Ozuna is slumping again after a brief hot streak, having gone just 3-for-30 with a 1:11 BB:K over his last nine games. As a result, he has now been absent from the lineup three times in the last six contests. Ryan O'Hearn will get a start at designated hitter Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Beginning on bench Saturday•
-
Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Homers again Saturday•
-
Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Slaps three-run homer in loss•
-
Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Small signs of improvement•
-
Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: Sliding back to bench Monday•
-
Pirates' Marcell Ozuna: On bench again Wednesday•