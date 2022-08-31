Chavis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 4-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Chavis helped power the Pirates to a close victory which saw him pick up his 14th home run of the campaign. Chavis is slugging .420 in 336 at-bats this season. The number is right in line with his career slugging percentage of .419. Despite having some pop in his bat, the 27-year-old first baseman is reaching base at a very poor .289 clip.