site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-michael-chavis-not-starting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chavis isn't starting Monday's game against the Nationals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Chavis is getting a day off after he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts over the last two games. Josh VanMeter will start at first base while Hoy Park takes over at the keystone Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read