Chavis went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Chavis walked in his first at-bat but was stranded at second. He later singled in Bryan Reynolds and came around to score on a fielder's choice as the Pirates chased Noah Syndergaard in the sixth inning. Chavis is now slashing .245/.277/.416 with 13 home runs on the season.