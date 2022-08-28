Chavis went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
Chavis walked in his first at-bat but was stranded at second. He later singled in Bryan Reynolds and came around to score on a fielder's choice as the Pirates chased Noah Syndergaard in the sixth inning. Chavis is now slashing .245/.277/.416 with 13 home runs on the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Sits after three straight starts•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Not starting Thursday•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Smashes two long balls•
-
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Back on bench against righty•