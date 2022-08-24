Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Chavis went 3-for-11 with a solo home run and an additional run while starting each of the past three games at first base, but he'll likely be limited to a short-side platoon role at the position with the lefty-hitting Bligh Madris moving forward. Neither Madris nor Chavis will man first base in Wednesday's series finale, however, as Josh VanMeter will draw a rare start.
