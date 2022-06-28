Yajure was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
He walked a tight rope in his spot start Monday against the Nationals, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing four hits and three walks and recording zero strikeouts. Yajure obviously has some work still to do in the minors, particularly figuring out how to miss more bats (4:9 K:BB in 14.1 MLB innings), if he is going to make it as a big-league starter.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Tosses four scoreless innings•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Lands on injured list•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Dealing with hip/back issues•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Moves down to minors•