The Rakuten Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball signed Yajure to a contract on Dec. 6.

Yajure spent the 2024 season with the Yakult Swallows of NPB, posting a 3.34 ERA over 129.1 innings. The 26-year-old made 19 appearances in the majors from 2020 to 2022, posting a 7.58 ERA and 35:28 K:BB across 46.1 frames.