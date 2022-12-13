Yajure cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.
Yajure had just been claimed off waivers from the Pirates last week. He'll remain in the Giants' organization and offer relief depth.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Three-inning save•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Back in big leagues•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Sent down after spot start•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Tosses four scoreless innings•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Healthy again at Triple-A•