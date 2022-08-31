The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Yajure will be back with the Pirates for the first time in two months after he supplied a 6.64 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 42 innings in his 10 appearances since he returned to Indianapolis. While his overall numbers since the beginning of July aren't impressive, Yajure found more success in his final two outings at Triple-A, covering five innings both times out while striking out 14 and allowing only three earned runs. The Pirates will likely keep him on hand as a relief option for now, but he could be a candidate to move into the rotation at some point over the final five weeks of the season.