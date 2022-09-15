Yajure allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Reds.

Yajure received plenty of run support, which covered up a solo home run and some struggles with control that led to the two runs against him. Even so, he managed to tally his first career save. Since being recalled to Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, Yajure has made three appearances out of the bullpen and allowed seven earned runs across 6.1 frames.