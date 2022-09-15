Yajure allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two across three innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Reds.
Yajure received plenty of run support, which covered up a solo home run and some struggles with control that led to the two runs against him. Even so, he managed to tally his first career save. Since being recalled to Pittsburgh on Aug. 31, Yajure has made three appearances out of the bullpen and allowed seven earned runs across 6.1 frames.
More News
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Back in big leagues•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Sent down after spot start•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Tosses four scoreless innings•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Lands on injured list•