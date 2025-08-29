Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Burrows won't make a start during this weekend's series versus the Red Sox but should be available in relief, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burrows tossed four shutout innings in his most recent start against the Rockies this past Saturday to lower his ERA to 4.23, but Kelly said that the Pirates will skip the right-hander's turn through the rotation this week in an effort to manage his workload. After being limited to 54.2 total innings in 2024 due to a late start to the season while he completed his recovery from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, Burrows has already doubled up that total in 2025 between his stops with Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates haven't yet discussed shutting Burrows down for the season, though it's possible that the team's continued workload-management plan results in him missing out on another start or two in September. Burrows could also be a candidate to be deployed as a tandem starter with fellow rookie Bubba Chandler, who has covered four innings apiece in both of his first two MLB relief appearances while piggybacking Graham Ashcraft and Carmen Mlodzinski.