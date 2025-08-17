Burrows came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander left the mound after just 68 pitches (45 strikes), and the Pirates may be monitoring his workload given that he threw only 54.2 innings across all levels in 2024 and is already up to 102.2 innings between Triple-A and the majors this season. Burrows was showing signs of fatigue in his prior two outings, surrendering four homers and 10 runs in 9.2 frames, but he didn't give up an extra-base hit to the Cubs on Saturday. He'll look for his first win since June 4 in his next start, which currently lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rockies.