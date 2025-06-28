Keller (2-10) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Keller allowed one baserunner or less in each of the first five innings he pitched, with his lone blemish coming in the fourth, when he yielded a solo home run to Juan Soto. Keller has given up three earned runs or less in 10 of his last 11 starts, but he was finally able to get run support from the Pirates batters and came away with his first win since March 28 against the Marlins. Keller now has a 3.90 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 77:25 K:BB across 99.1 innings this season. He'll look for his third win in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Cardinals.