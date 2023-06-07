Keller (7-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in a 11-2 loss against Oakland. He struck out one.

Keller struggled Tuesday, tying his season high of four walks while setting a new low in strikeouts. The outing continued a concerning stretch of starts for Keller, who has accrued a 7.79 ERA and a 17:7 K/BB while allowing 25 hits over his last three starts (17.1 innings) after holding a 2.44 ERA with 77 strikeouts in his first 10 appearances (62.2 innings). Though fantasy managers were likely disappointed by his struggles against MLB's lowest scoring offense, they shouldn't hesitate to come back to Keller for his next start, which is expected to come against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.