Keller is merely considered an option out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, the game which would have been his next turn in the rotation, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Keller generated buzz over the winter due to reports of increased velocity. Those reports were accurate, as his fastball has averaged 96.2 mph this season after coming in at 93.9 mph last year, but the increased heat has had no effect on his results. He's struggled to a 6.61 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through seven starts while striking out a career-low 17.6 percent of opposing batters. The Pirates haven't listed a starter for Wednesday's game, but it could be Roansy Contreras, who would be on turn for the outing after pitching Friday for Triple-A Indianapolis.