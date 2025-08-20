Keller (5-12) took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in 3.1 innings.

Keller struggled out of the gates, allowing three runs in the opening frame while needing 33 pitches to complete the inning. George Springer then punished him in the second with a two-run blast to put the Pirates in a quick 5-0 hole. In six starts since the All-Star break, Keller owns an 8.31 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP and has completed six frames only once. He lines up for a road start against the Cardinals to begin next week.