Priester (1-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Priester worked behind opener Josh Fleming and delivered an excellent outing in his first big-league appearance since June 2. Priester threw 95 pitches (60 strikes), so there should be no concerns about his workload moving forward. The right-hander had struggled before landing on the injured list with a right lat injury. He's now at a 4.30 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB through 37.2 innings across seven outings (six starts) this year. If he stays on a regular schedule, he's projected to start against the White Sox on Sunday, though it's possible the Pirates play it safe with him since he's just returned from an injury.