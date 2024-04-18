Priester is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Friday against the Red Sox, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Priester is off to a nice start this season with Indianapolis, holding a 3.95 ERA and 20:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings covering three starts. However, he really struggled in 2023 with the Pirates, posting a 7.74 ERA and 36:27 K:BB across 50 frames. It's possible he'll be needed for additional starts while Marco Gonzales (forearm) is out, but fantasy managers might be wise to take a wait-and-see approach with Priester.