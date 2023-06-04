Hill (5-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out six.

Hill had given up 11 earned runs over his past two starts, so his quality start Sunday was definitely a step in the right direction. Aside from a few blowup outings, the veteran left-hander has been solid to start his age-43 season and sports a 4.41 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB over 12 starts (65.1 innings). Hill will look to make it back-to-back quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set versus the Mets.