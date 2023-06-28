Hill (7-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings against the Padres. He struck out four.

After allowing three runs in the second inning, Hill settled down to hold the Padres to one run over his final four frames as the Pirates rallied for a 9-4 victory. The 43-year-old Hill has struggled a bit of late, pitching to a 5.51 ERA over his last three starts. He has a 4.45 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB through 16 starts (89 innings) this season. Hill currently lines up to face the Brewers at home in his next outing.