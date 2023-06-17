Hill (6-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and six walks over five innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Brewers.

Milwaukee jumped on Hill early, plating three runs in the first inning. He gave up just one more over the next four frames but walked a season-high six batters. It was the first time he walked more than three in a start and he failed to complete six innings for the first time since May 23. Hill's ERA is up to 4.31 with a 73:28 K:BB through 14 starts. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Cubs next week.