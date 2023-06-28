Contreras earned the save Tuesday against the Padres, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three over three scoreless innings.
Contreras has been pitching better since moving to the Pirates' bullpen. After surrendering five runs in his first relief appearance, the 23-year-old righty has allowed just one run over his subsequent 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts in that span. Contreras lowered his ERA to 5.95 with a 1.51 WHIP and 51:29 K:BB across 65 innings this season.
