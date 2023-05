Castro went 1-for-2 with a walk and two-run home run in Monday's 2-0 win over the Rockies.

Castro's two-run blast in the seventh of Kyle Freeland were the only runs scored Monday. Despite the home run, Castro has struggled since the start of May collecting just three hits over 18 at-bats while striking out seven times compared to just two walks. He's also committed three defensive errors during that stretch as well.