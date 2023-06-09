Castro is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Ji Hwan Bae is starting at second base and batting seventh versus the Mets and right-hander Tylor Megill. The switch-hitting Castro has slashed just .193/.287/.217 in 94 plate appearances this season versus righties. He boasts a .364/.449/.712 slash line in 78 plate appearances versus lefties.
